P.E.I. reports small rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; no new deaths Friday

Prince Edward Island is reporting a small increase in hospitalizations since its last update on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 17 people in hospital with COVID-19, up two since Wednesday.

Of those in hospital, eight were admitted due to the virus and nine were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

With 798 new COVID-19 cases also reported on Friday, the total number of active cases in the province has climbed to 4,913.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 486 COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days.

To date, the province has announced 19,703 positive cases.

P.E.I. reported no new deaths Friday.

The province has announced 16 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

There are currently three long-term care or community care facilities dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Those include:

Garden Home

Summerset Manor

Old Rose Lodge

There is also a COVID-19 outbreak in unit 8 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at 54 early learning and childcare centres as of Friday.

Of those:

48 are open

three centres are operating at a modified or reduced capacity

three are closed

PROVINCE ENTERS STEP 2 NEXT WEEK

P.E.I. will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.

Step 2 will take effect March 17 at 12:01 p.m.

Under Step 2, more people will be allowed at personal gatherings, organized gatherings, weddings and funerals.

Fitness facilities, retail stores, museums, casinos and libraries will be able to open at 75 per cent capacity.

COVID-19 screening at points of entry will become randomized under Step 2.

The province is expected to enter the third and final step of its Moving On plan on or before April 7.