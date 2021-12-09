P.E.I. reports three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 29.

One of the individuals is in their 60s, another is in their 30s, and one is in their 20s.

Two of the cases are related to travel outside of the province and one is a close contact of a previously announced case.

“We continue to be challenged to get the current wave of COVID-19 under control, with a spike in cases since mid-November and active cases across the Island. This is not the situation we want to be in at any time, but especially not as we enter the holiday season,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a press release on Thursday.

“COVID-19 is circulating in our province and there appears to be community transmission with not all of our cases linked to travel. Our high rate of vaccination is protecting us from experiencing serious illnesses and hospitalizations.”

As of Wednesday, 94.9 per cent of eligible residents on P.E.I. aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 91.6 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. 21.2 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 years have received their first dose.

There have been 406 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic.