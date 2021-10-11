P.E.I. reports three new cases of COVID-19, seven active cases remain

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to seven.

In a release issued Monday, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer announced one case was confirmed involving a person in their 30s, and two cases involving people in their 50s.

Two cases are related to travel outside of the province, and one case is a close contact of a previously announced case. The province says contact tracing is complete, and the individuals are self-isolating.

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 and has had 309 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Several new public exposure notifications were also issued by the province.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Montague Superstore (509 Main Street) from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Daryl’s General Store (27 Kent Street, Georgetown) from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Daryl’s General Store (27 Kent Street, Georgetown) from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm

3rd Degree Training (501 Main Street, Montague) from 8:00 am to 9:00 am

Anyone who visited any of these locations at these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure. If symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.

Anyone who visited these locations at these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and if any symptoms develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

There is also a new flight exposure notification:

• Air Canada flight 8330 leaving Toronto and arriving in Charlottetown on Sunday, Oct. 10

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

As of Oct. 2, a total of 255,617 doses of vaccine have been administered in P.E.I. So far, 94.3 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose and 87.3 per cent have received two doses.