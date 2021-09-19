P.E.I. reports three new COVID 19 cases Sunday; active count rises to 47

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the active number rises to 47.

One of the cases is a person between the ages of 10 and 19, one is in their 20s and one is in their 30s.

Two of the individuals are close contacts of a previously announced case associated with the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School. They have been in isolation.

They previously tested negative and then tested positive on a second or subsequent test.

The other case recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is complete and the individual is self-isolating.

Prince Edward Island currently has 47 active cases of COVID-19 and 284 positive cases since the pandemic began.

CLASSES SCHEDULED TO RESUME MONDAY

After consultation with the Chief Public Health Office, the province says classes will resume on Monday at West Royalty Elementary School and Ecole La-Belle Cloche.

All close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases that are associated with our schools are in isolation and are tested regularly. Teachers will continue to provide remote learning resources for students who are isolating.

Parents, students and staff are being asked to screen for any symptoms every morning. All staff, students and visitors are required to stay home if they are feeling unwell.