P.E.I. reports two deaths related to COVID-19; jump in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the province’s weekly dashboard update.

Health officials say the deaths involve:

• a person aged 60 to 79

• a person aged 80 or older

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 36 people in hospital with COVID-19, a jump of 18 from last week, three of whom are in the intensive care unit. Of the total cases, 17 were admitted because of COVID-19, and 19 tested positive on or after admission.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

There are currently 12 long-term care or community care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Those include:

Andrews of Charlottetown

Andrews of Parkhill

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Burnside Community Care

Colville Manor

Lady Slipper Villa

Langille House

Margaret Stewart Ellis Home

Prince Edward Home

Villa Marguerite

Whisperwood Villa

The province is also reporting an outbreak at the provincial correctional centre. There are also are 32 early learning and childcare centres dealing with outbreaks. Of those, 31 centres are open and one is closed.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

The province is reporting 2,229 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update. There have been an average of 317 new cases over the last seven days on P.E.I.

There are currently 3,165 active cases of COVID-19 on the island.

An average of 767 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites — 33.9 per cent of those tests have come back positive.

The highest percentage of new cases is among 20 to 39-year-olds — making up 34.3 per cent of cases since the start of the pandemic.