P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19; both travel related

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new cases involve a person in their 20s and another in their 40s. Both cases are connected to travel from outside the Atlantic region and were identified through routine testing.

One of the cases initially tested negative and then tested positive on a subsequent test.

Both cases are in self isolation.

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had a total of 179 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

• new or worsening cough

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• fever/chills

• sore throat

• runny nose, sneezing, congestion

• headache

• muscle/joint/body aches

• feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

• acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.