P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19 -- both unvaccinated travellers
Prince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
P.E.I. health officials said the two cases involved residents of another province who were unvaccinated, and they have been isolating since their infection was detected at the point of entry.
"Given these individuals are residents of another province, they will not be appear in the P.E.I. case count; they will be included in the case count in their home jurisdiction," Prince Edward Island public health said in a news release.
Provincial health officials reminded anyone who traveled on Air Canada flight 7754 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Saturday, July 24 should monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.
Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021. With files from CTV Atlantic.
