P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19, one connected to daycare case

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including one related to the case at a Charlottetown daycare centre.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said both cases involve people in their 20s.

One is a close contact of the daycare worker case announced Thursday, and the other is unrelated. That case is associated with travel.

During a live news conference on Thursday, Morrison said the daycare worker contracted the virus through a close contact who had travelled outside of P.E.I.

The person did not follow the rules and the matter is being referred to enforcement, says Morrison.

"I just want to take a moment to remind Islanders that our success to date is based on the collective efforts of all of us," says Premier Dennis King.

"We are one bad decision away from an outbreak, and given all we've been through, we need every single Islander to continue to follow the protocols."

The 38 and 40 children who attended Leaps and Bounds Daycare Centre in Charlottetown, where the case was detected, are in the process of being tested.

All of these individuals must continue to isolate for 14 days, even if they receive a negative test. They will be required to be tested twice more before isolation is over.

Morrison says there is no evidence of community spread.

"This situation is stressful, inconvenient and disruptive for families," Morrison says.

P.E.I. currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

The province has had a total of 190 positive cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, the lab completed 1,086 tests.

