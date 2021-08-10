P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; interval between vaccine doses shortened to six weeks

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to six.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the two new cases involve an individual aged 10 to 19, and an individual in their 20s. Both cases were related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“If we continue to detect cases early and remain vigilant in contact tracing, we can protect Island residents and our health care system from the fourth wave, and avoid reimposing restrictions such as gathering limits,” said Morrison during a live update on Tuesday.

P.E.I. currently has six active cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 214 positive cases of the virus on the island.

Morrison says 28 of P.E.I's cases have been identified as the Alpha variant, and three have been identified as the Delta variant. The province is still awaiting lab results to determine if the five new cases reported since August 4 are variant cases.

As of August 7, 64.6 per cent of Island residents aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated, with 84.9 per cent having received at least one dose.

According to Morrison, there are still 68,000 Island residents who are not fully vaccinated, including 19,000 youth under the age of 12 who are not eligible.

“P.E.I. continues to have one of the highest rates of first doses in Canada. We know one dose of vaccine provides good protection, however two doses provides optimal and sustained protection against COVID-19, including the variants of concern,” said Morrison.

Morrison also announced Tuesday that the recommended interval between vaccine doses will be shortened to six weeks.

“We have been recommending an eight week interval for most people. I am now recommending that individuals get their second dose of vaccine six weeks after their first dose due to a number of factors including increasing number of cases in the region and the country, the prediction of a fourth wave, and good availability of vaccine in the province.”

Morrison says since June 27, the province has welcomed over 253,000 visitors to P.E.I, and has received over 301,000 P.E.I. Pass applications.

According to Morrison, 48 per cent of applications are from people travelling from within Atlantic Canada, 27 per cent from people travelling from outside of Atlantic Canada, and 24 per cent from P.E.I. residents.