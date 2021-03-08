Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says both cases involve men in their 20s. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That man is self-isolating, as required.

Morrison says the other case is a close contact to a previously reported case and he has been self-isolating since being notified of his exposure to a positive case. The man in this case originally tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but after developing symptoms, tested positive.

P.E.I. currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had a total of 143 positive cases of the virus.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.