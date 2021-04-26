P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 cases Monday; 11 active infections remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In a news release on Monday, Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, says both cases involve individuals in their 20s – one who had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact.

Health PEI says both individuals are self-isolating, as required.

Health officials also say there is no longer anyone hospitalized on the island as a result of COVID-19. An individual who was previously hospitalized has been discharged.

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had a total of 177 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

