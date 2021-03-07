Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 26 active on the island.

Both are men in their 20s. One was a close contact of a previous case, and the other was at an exposure site more than a week ago.

"There are now more active cases of COVID-19 in PEI than we had at any other point in the pandemic, and I remain concerned about the current outbreak in our province," said Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief health officer.

"All Islanders are encouraged to respect the circuit breaker measures that are in place, including keep your circle of contacts small, stay home when not feeling well, and maintain a physical distance from people outside your household," she said.

P.E.I. has 26 active cases of COVID-19, and has had 141 cumulative confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.