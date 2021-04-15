P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 cases Thursday; potential COVID-19 exposure connected to flight

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The province's chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the individuals are both in their 60s and recently travelled outside of the Atlantic region.

Morrison says they are both self-isolating, as required.

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 167 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE

Health officials on the island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure connected to an Air Canada flight.

Anyone who was on the following flight should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Air Canada flight AC8302 on April 7

From Montreal to Charlottetown

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, April 21

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.