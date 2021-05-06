P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, potential exposure sites
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, both cases involve individuals in their 20s – one travelled within Atlantic Canada and the other travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.
Morrison says the individuals are self-isolating, as required, and contact tracing is underway.
P.E.I. currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.
To date, the province has had 185 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE
Health officials on the island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure related to one of Thursday's cases.
Anyone who was at the following locations during the specified times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:
- Walmart (80 Buchanan Drive, Charlottetown) on May 4
- Between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
- Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 18
- Home Depot (60 Buchanan Drive, Charlottetown) on May 5
- Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
- Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 19
- Tim Hortons/Esso (141 Abegweit Blvd, Borden-Carleton) on May 5
- Between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 19
If symptoms develop, Islanders should visit a testing site and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Public Health says individuals should continue to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, even after receiving a negative result, and get tested again if they develop.
COVID ALERT APP
Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.
The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS
Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:
- new or worsening cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fever/chills
- sore throat
- runny nose, sneezing, congestion
- headache
- muscle/joint/body aches
- feeling unwell/unusual tiredness
- acute loss of sense of smell or taste
Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.