P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 deaths, slight rise in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
To date, 81 people on P.E.I. have died of COVID-19.
The data in Tuesday’s report covers Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased this week, from three to six. There were no patients admitted to intensive care during the reporting period.
CASES AND TESTING
COVID-19 caseloads on P.E.I. stayed steady this week with 296 newly reported cases, compared to the previous week’s report of 308.
The province says 154 tests, on average, were conducted each day. More than 22 per cent of people tested for COVID-19 tested positive.
The median age of new cases reported this week is 65.
OUTBREAKS
As of Saturday, the province says two long-term care facilities and another separate facility had been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
A full breakdown of the weekly COVID-19 report is available online.
