P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, slight drop in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.

Health officials say the deaths involve:

a person aged 60 to 79

a person aged 80 or older

According to the province's online dashboard, P.E.I. has reported 18 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations related to the virus have gone down on P.E.I. since last week.

Currently, there are 19 people in hospital with COVID-19 – down three since March 22.

Of those in hospital, 13 were admitted due to the virus and six were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

P.E.I. also reported 2,454 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the total number of active cases to 3,487.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 350 COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days.

To date, the province has announced 25,799 positive cases.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

There are currently six long-term care homes or community care facilities on P.E.I. dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Those include:

Andrews of Charlottetown

Andrews of Parkhill

Beach Grove Home

Burnside Community Care

Colville Manor

The Mount Continuing Care

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has an outbreak of COVID-19 in Unit 8.

Currently, 23 early learning and child-care centres on the island have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of those:

18 centres are open

one centre is closed

four centres are operating at a modified or reduced capacity

COVID-19 data for P.E.I. can be found on the province's online dashboard.