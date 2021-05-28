iHeartRadio

P.E.I. reports two new positive cases of COVID-19

Prince Edward Island reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Both people are in their 30s and recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada, P.E.I. public health wrote in a news release.

The travellers tested positive through routine testing and are isolating and being followed daily by public health.

Public health said there is a flight exposure notification related to one of the cases.

"Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8012 from Montreal to Charlottetown on May 25, is already following self-isolation or work isolation requirements, but should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and visit a testing clinic if any develop," public health wrote in a news release.

Prince Edward Island has 12 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 202 cases since the pandemic began. More information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.

Public health encourages Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a negative test, and to self-isolate until results come back.

Every P.E.I. resident 12 and older who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one in 2021. Anyone who wants to book an appointment or get more information, it is available online.