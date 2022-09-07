P.E.I. residents can now book blood tests online

Residents on Prince Edward Island can now book some lab appointments online.

Available through the digital platform SkiptheWaitingRoom.com, patients in need of laboratory services like bloodwork at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown can schedule their appointments online. Patients will still be required to receive a requisition form from their doctor or nurse practitioner in order to access the service.

Appointments can still be made by telephone.

According to the province, the service will make it more efficient and accessible for people to schedule appointments and book slots for blood and specimen collections. Services used to be exclusively booked by phone.

P.E.I. Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson says it’s a welcome change.

“This booking service will allow patients to streamline their visits and book appointments easily,” said Hudson in a news release Wednesday. “Skip the Waiting Room eases the time commitment and administrative burden of bloodwork appointments for patients and staff alike."

“Over the past two years, Health PEI has worked closely with Skip the Waiting Room to offer a convenient platform for Islanders to book medical services, including vaccinations and COVID-19 tests,” said Corinne Rowswell, chief operating officer for Health PEI, in the release. “Adding laboratory services to this list allow Islanders to conveniently book bloodwork through a platform many are familiar with.”

Known as a “commercialization project,” the initiative comes from a national partnership between Health PEI and the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network.

“Building on our success with walk-in clinics, vaccinations, and MRI appointment scheduling, we hope that this partnership with CAN Health and Health PEI on lab appointment scheduling, serves as a platform to help us export our PEI-made technology abroad,” said Mark Richardson, CEO of Skip the Waiting Room, in a statement.

The province says the virtual scheduling service is expected to expand to the Prince County Hospital sometime this month before becoming available at all community sites later this fall.