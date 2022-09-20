P.E.I.'s minimum wage to reach $15 by end of 2023

Prince Edward Island's minimum wage is set to reach $15 by the end of 2023 following two increases.

A news release from the P.E.I. government Tuesday says the first increase will be by 80 cents on Jan. 1, 2023, bringing the province's minimum wage to $14.50 per hour.

The second increase is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2023, when minimum wage will go up by another 50 cents, bringing the total to $15 per hour.

The last minimum wage increase P.E.I. experienced was in April, when it went up by 70 cents to $13.70 per hour.

That jump marked the biggest year-over-year pay bump since at least 2017 on the island.

P.E.I. currently has the highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada.