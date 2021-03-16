Prince Edward Island is offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to young people aged 18 to 29 who work in gas stations and convenience or grocery stores.

Today's announcement comes after the province opened AstraZeneca vaccination appointments last week to young people in that cohort in the food and beverage sector.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, said today 78 per cent of outbreaks on the Island have involved people aged 18 to 29, adding that 60 per cent of cases have involved people in their 20s and 30s.

Chief of nursing Marion Dowling told reporters mass vaccination clinics will be opening in O'Leary, Summerside, Charlottetown, Montague and Souris starting March 29.

While shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been ensured, Morrison says P.E.I. is still waiting for confirmation regarding deliveries of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

P.E.I. is reporting one new COVID-19 case today involving a man in his 20s who travelled outside Atlantic Canada. The province has four active reported infections.

