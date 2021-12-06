P.E.I. school to close for one week after two more COVID-19 cases

Prince Edward Island announced two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, both linked to Ecole La-Belle-Cloche in Souris.

The new cases bring the number of active cases on the island up to 20.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says both of the new cases are students under the age of 12.

This is the third case at the school confirmed over the weekend. Public health says the situation is considered a school-based outbreak.

“We are expecting more cases related to this outbreak in the coming days,” said Dr. Morrison. “It is extremely important that anyone in the Souris area who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, get tested at a Health P.E.I. clinic. This situation is a good reminder for everyone to stick to the public health basics, including staying home when sick, getting fully vaccinated (if eligible), washing hands often and wearing a mask in indoor public places.”

Ecole La-Belle-Cloche will be closed from Monday Dec. 6 to Friday Dec. 10 to allow time for deep cleaning, testing and to limit further spread of the virus.

The child care center, the after-school program and the community center in the school will remain closed until at least Wednesday Dec. 8.

Online learning will also begin Wednesday.

Public health says close contacts will be contacted and advised regarding testing and isolation requirements.

Those identified as close contacts are asked to be tested at a Health P.E.I. drop-in testing clinic Monday Dec. 6 at 64 Park St. in Charlottetown between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or in Montague at 14 Rosedale Rd. between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

All other students and staff not identified as close contacts and do not have COVID-19 symptoms are asked to be tested at Ecole La-Belle-Cloche on Monday. They are also asked to isolate until they receive test results.

Testing for individuals who do not have symptoms is also available on Monday Dec. 6 at Wood Islands, the former weigh station near the ferry terminal, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

NEW COVID-19 EXPOSURES

There are two new public exposure notifications:

Saturday, Dec. 4:

Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran’s Memorial Highway, Souris) between 7:00 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.

Northumberland Arena (1251 Gladstone Road, Murray River) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Anyone at the potential exposure sites during the specified times who are not fully vaccinated should get tested for COVID-19. Individuals should also continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure and get re-testing if symptoms develop.

Anyone at the potential exposure sites during the specified times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure, and if any symptoms develop they should get tested.