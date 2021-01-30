Senators representing Prince Edward Island are asking both the federal and provincial governments to include money in their next budgets for a basic annual income pilot project.

They point to the crushing economic impact of COVID-19 and an aging population as among the reasons.

In a letter, the senators say medicare is an example of a social program that began one province at a time.

"In 1984, the Macdonald Royal Commission recommended a GLBI as a counterbalance to the negative effects of free trade with the United States," the letter states. "The Mulroney government passed free trade, but ignored the rest of Macdonald’s report. You now have an opportunity to finish that work and, in so doing, turn the page on the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 and build a brighter future for millions of Canadians."

If successful, they say the pilot project could be rolled out to other provinces.