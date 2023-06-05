P.E.I. sets tree-planting goal after woodlands left trampled by post-tropical storm

The Prince Edward Island government is spending $1 million to replant forests after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked down thousands of trees in the province last year.

Government is expanding a tree nursery in northwest Charlottetown and giving money to municipalities to replant, according to a statement from the province Monday.

Provincial staff will work with people in agriculture to expand forests, help plant in watersheds and set landowners up for “planting plans,” the statement said.

“Prince Edward Island is committed to increasing our tree production by 30 percent to 1,300,000 trees per year,” said Steven Myers, minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, in the statement.

“This funding will make sure we are maintaining and growing our forested lands.”

The province plans to hit its target by expanding the J. Frank Gaudet Tree Nursery and building three new greenhouses at the site.

Staff will only plant six native species of trees, in the interest of biodiversity, climate change and seed availability, the statement says.

Municipalities will be able to apply online for up to $50,000 in funding to plant trees in common areas, green spaces and replant so-called “legacy trees.”

The money can be spent on trees, planting tools, equipment rentals and professional help, the statement says.

More to come ...

