P.E.I. shortens isolation requirements for people with COVID-19

Prince Edward Island has shortened the amount of time a person who tests positive for COVID-19 needs to isolate from seven days to five.

If symptoms improve after five days --- with no fever in the last 24 hours – individuals can exit self-isolation, but are required to mask in indoor public places for another five days.

Those who are immunocompromised are required to isolate for 10 days. They are also required to wear a mask in indoor public places for five days following their isolation.

The changes, which take effect regardless of vaccination status, were announced by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison on Thursday.

Masks are still required in high-risk settings, like hospitals, long-term care facilities and community care homes.

“Isolation continues to be an important layer of protection against transmission of COVID-19 while we prepare for a surge in cases on Prince Edward Island this fall,” said Morrison in a press release. “It’s important that Islanders continue to be cautious, and this change in isolation will allow people to return to work and school after five days of isolation as long as they are feeling well and their symptoms are improving.”

The province is continuing to offer PCR tests. According to the release, individuals who are at risk of severe outcomes and are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested at a Health PEI testing site to ensure they can access antiviral treatment.

Morrison is also encouraging Islanders over the age of 12 to get caught up on their vaccinations at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at a pharmacy, noting immunization remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Parents and guardians can book a vaccine appointment for their children between the ages of six months and five years by calling 1-844-975-3303. Vaccine appointments for children in that age group are being offered at Health PEI COVID-19 Immunization Clinics. For unvaccinated children aged six months and up, Morrison is recommending parents and guardians schedule an appointment for their children to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For those individuals who are under self-isolation, the province is providing community support systems to help with food, prescriptions and over-the-counter medication, and other needs by calling 211.