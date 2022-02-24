P.E.I. tables budget with $2.7 billion in spending for health, seniors, child care

Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservative government tabled a budget Thursday with $2.7 billion in spending and a forecast deficit of about $92 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Premier Dennis King says the spending is aimed at critical areas such as health care, supporting seniors, climate action and ensuring communities are safe as the province emerges from COVID-19 restrictions.

The spending includes $27.2 million for early learning and to expand spaces and increase wages in the child-care sector.

There is also $8.7 million to increase specialized capacity within hospitals and to add physicians across multiple specialties, along with $2.7 million annually to add more doctors, nurses, dietitians and social workers at collaborative practices known as "medical homes."

The province plans to spend $4.1 million to provide free shingles vaccine for Islanders aged 65 years and over at community pharmacies.

Another $5.6 million will expand the province's free heat pump program by increasing the household income threshold, while $2.1 million will go toward the province's electric vehicle rebate.

The province is forecasting revenues of $2.6 billion.

"As restrictions lift, our province is in a great position to turn our focus to economic growth and recovery," King said in a news release.

Finance Minister Darlene Compton said the government is laying out a plan to invest in all Islanders from the "early stages of life through to our senior population."

"We know that we are not yet through our battle with COVID-19, and we want all Islanders to know that we will continue to be here to support those in need as we navigate and live more normally with COVID-19," said Compton.

The budget includes $1.5 million to increase rental supports for seniors and families and to support the construction of new affordable units.

There is also $500,000 for a new diversity and inclusion growth program to enhance opportunities for inclusion and integration within Island organizations and communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.