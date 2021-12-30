P.E.I. to begin offering free well water testing to Islanders in 2022

Prince Edward Island homeowners will be able to get free bacterial and general chemistry testing for their drinking water starting January 1.

The province says bacterial testing is encouraged at least once a year and general chemistry testing is advised every two years.

“Safe, healthy drinking water is vital to the wellbeing of all Islanders,” said Steven Myers, minister of environment, energy and climate action in a news release Thursday. “Drinking water is one of our most important resources and we take the protection and maintenance of it very seriously."

The change will save Islanders $40 per sample for bacterial testing and $94 per sample for general chemistry testing.

Bottles and forms are available at the Access PEI sites or at the PEI Analytical Laboratory. Sample drop offs can be made at Access PEI sites, except Charlottetown, with samples shipped regularly.

The province adds that bacterial test results can be returned as soon as 24 hours and chemistry test results in up to 10 days.