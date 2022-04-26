P.E.I. to end COVID-19 mask mandate May 6; two new deaths reported

Prince Edward Island is ending its mandate to wear masks in indoor public places on May 6.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison made the announcement Tuesday.

While the mandate will end, health officials are still urging residents to wear masks in most indoor settings, and masks will still be required in some high-risk settings, such as hospitals and care homes, public transit, and in schools when students and staff are not seated.

"We need to keep wearing masks for a bit longer to be sure the positive trends are sustained. Even when the broad mask mandate is lifted next week, our office will strongly recommend that Island residents and visitors continue to wear a mask in indoor public places," said Morrison in a news release.

POINT-OF-ENTRY SCREENING AND TESTING

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, COVID-19 screening and voluntary testing at the Confederation Bridge will end, and rapid tests will no longer be distributed to people entering P.E.I. via the bridge or the Charlottetown Airport.

"The discontinuation of screening and voluntary testing at Borden is a significant step forward as border measures have been in place since the pandemic began in March 2020,” said Morrison.

Health officials says anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must continue to isolate for seven days, if fully vaccinated, or for 10 days, if not fully vaccinated.

DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.

Health officials say the deaths involve two people aged 80 years and over.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 25 deaths related to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there are 14 people in hospital with the virus -- a decrease of two people from last week’s report. Of those in hospital, six were admitted because of COVID-19 and eight tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there is one person in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Health officials on the island say there are currently 10 long-term care or community care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Those include:

Andrews of Charlottetown

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Bayview Lodge

Charlotte Residence

Garden Home

Gillis Lodge

Langille House

Margaret Stewart Ellis Home

Whisperwood Villa

As for early learning and childcare centres, P.E.I. says 13 have positive cases or outbreaks of COVID-19. All 13 centres remain open.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 1,738 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update. Over the last week, there have been an average of 248 cases per day on the island.

There are 2,575 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

An average of 646 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 31.1 per cent came back positive.

The highest percentage of new cases is among Islanders in their 20s and 30s, who make up 33.8 per cent of cases since the start of the pandemic.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 34,270 COVID-19 cases to date.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.