P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.

King said the vaccine passport was always meant to be a limited-time measure and it served the province well while dealing with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19.

“These are cautious and positive steps forward using the information we have gathered,” said King at a news conference in Charlottetown Wednesday.

“It’s also the facts and realities that we have all been living with through this. It has not been without its challenges for sure, and we all want to move through this as quickly and as safely as we can.”

Also starting Monday, non-vaccinated travellers entering P.E.I. will not be required to isolate. They will be tested when entering the province and must test on days two and four using rapid tests.

Beginning Thursday, the province will start defining close contacts in two categories: household close contacts and non-household close contacts.

A household close contact is someone who meets the traditional definition of a close contact, but spends time in the home of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Household close contacts, regardless of vaccine status must:

isolate for 96 hours following contact with a positive case

get tested at a clinic on day four, or sooner if symptoms develop

avoid high-risk settings for 10 days after contact with a positive case

High-risk settings include childcare centres, community care and long-term care homes, group homes and other congregate living situations.

Non-household close contacts, or other people who meet the definition of a close contact, may include:

classmates

bus-mates

teammates

work colleagues

people you’ve had lunch with

Non-household close contacts, regardless of vaccine status, must follow “enhanced measures” for 96 hours following contact with a positive case.

They do not need to isolate, but must get tested at a testing clinic on day four, wear a three-layer mask outside of the home, work from home as much as possible, and get tested if symptoms develop.

The province is asking non-household close contacts to also avoid high-risk settings.

King noted other public health measures will remain in place, including testing at points of entry, masking, capacity limits, and frequent testing of teachers, students, and educational staff.

“We continue to remain very mindful of the COVID-19 and Omicron virus, and in the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to adjust and make our way through this,” said King.

The premier also said he understands some people are apprehensive about the lifting of restrictions.

“Our scars and bruises get reopened when we hear news like this, but we’re in a good place. We’re moving forward safely and carefully, we’re seeing our indicators on a good trajectory, and that is allowing us to move to the extent that we are.”

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said the move is a positive announcement signalling that P.E.I. is moving in a good direction. Morrison noted the Island’s high rate of vaccination as one of the reasons she is comfortable easing restrictions.

“We are not declaring victory, but rather we are adjusting how we live with this virus more sustainably,” said Morrison. “Going forward, we will continue to rely on the important tools in our toolbox, including vaccines, treatments, public health measures, robust surveillance and public healthcare infrastructure.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Morrison announced four people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the province.

Of those in hospital:

2 were admitted for COVID-19

2 tested positive on admission or while in hospital

CASES AND TESTING

Morrison announced 562 new cases of the virus on P.E.I., bringing the total active case count to 2,316.

The province has seen an average of 244 new cases per day over the last seven days. Morrison said the percentage of tests that are positive remains elevated, but stable, at 17 per cent.

VACCINE UPDATE:

97.1 per cent of Islanders aged 12 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine

Almost 94 per cent have had two doses of vaccine

69 per cent aged five to 11 have had one dose

69 per cent of all eligible Islanders have had a booster dose

OUTBREAKS

Morrison announced outbreaks at two long-term care centres:

The Garden Home

The South Shore Villa

There are no outbreaks in community care facilities at this time.

There are currently 18 early learning childcare centres impacted by COVID-19.

Of those centres: