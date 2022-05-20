P.E.I. to lift COVID-19 masking order in schools, daycares on Monday

Prince Edward Island is ending its pandemic-related mask mandates on Monday for K-12 schools, school buses, early learning centres and child-care facilities.

Also starting Monday, children, students and staff will no longer be required to take rapid COVID-19 tests before attending school or daycare.

The province's chief public health officer says the number of cases among Islanders aged 18 and younger has been steadily decreasing over the past few weeks.

Dr. Heather Morrison says the masking order in schools and daycares can be lifted because that age group has the lowest rate of COVID-19 infection in the province.

She says students and staff who choose to continue wearing masks should be fully supported.

The province dropped its mask mandate for most other indoor public spaces on May 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.