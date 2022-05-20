P.E.I. to lift COVID-19 masking order in schools, daycares on Monday
Prince Edward Island is ending its pandemic-related mask mandates on Monday for K-12 schools, school buses, early learning centres and child-care facilities.
Also starting Monday, children, students and staff will no longer be required to take rapid COVID-19 tests before attending school or daycare.
The province's chief public health officer says the number of cases among Islanders aged 18 and younger has been steadily decreasing over the past few weeks.
Dr. Heather Morrison says the masking order in schools and daycares can be lifted because that age group has the lowest rate of COVID-19 infection in the province.
She says students and staff who choose to continue wearing masks should be fully supported.
The province dropped its mask mandate for most other indoor public spaces on May 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.
-
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in ' horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records showA review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetesA Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.