P.E.I. to require testing for long-term care staff who aren't fully vaccinated

Staff at long-term care homes and community-care facilities in Prince Edward Island who are not fully vaccinated will be tested up to three times per week.

Chief public heath officer Dr. Heather Morrison said today the new health order starts Friday.

Morrison says residents of long-term care and community-care facilities are at high risk of serious outcomes related to COVID-19.

She says that although the vaccination rates among residents are high, there are some facilities in which the staff rates are too low.

Morrison says staff are encouraged to get vaccinated, but unvaccinated people can still work in the care homes if they get tested regularly and wear masks.

Prince Edward Island has eight active reported cases of COVID-19 and roughly 91.2 per cent of the eligible residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 80.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.