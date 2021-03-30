P.E.I. top doctor confirms Easter Bunny will visit, says he is immune to COVID-19

Prince Edward Island’s chief health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the Easter Bunny will indeed visit the island for Easter this year.

"I can’t believe it’s the second time I’m saying this,” said Morrison in a COVID-19 update media conference Tuesday afternoon. “But I know many children are wondering if the Easter bunny will be able to visit this year."

"Like last year, the Easter bunny is immune to COVID-19," said Morrison. "And as such, he will be able to visit children in P.E.I."

This is similar to the explanation Morrison gave for Santa Claus ahead of last Christmas – saying there is "no COVID-19 in the North Pole."

Morrison says even though the bunny is immune, he is still being proactive before his visit.

"The bunny is very organized, and he has already applied for pre-travel approval, and is being exempt from self-isolation," she said. "The pandemic will not keep the Easter bunny away."

Dr. Heather Morrison is shown delivering a COVID-19 media update on Tuesday. (Photo: CTV News Atlantic)

Ahead of Easter weekend, Morrison added a note of gratitude for those celebrating.

"As we celebrate the Easter season, we have so much to be grateful for," she said. "To date, we have managed everything COVID-19 has given us."

"We have more of the pandemic behind us than ahead of us," she said. "We can see the marathon finish line in the distance."

Morrison said it is important for those celebrating Easter to keep gatherings small and follow public health measures.

The two other Maritime provinces also addressed Easter in their media conferences Tuesday.

"Easter is coming up this weekend and I know many people have plans to celebrate," said New Brunswick Health Minister, Dorothy Shephard. "I urge you to continue to follow the rules that apply to your community."

"If you are in the red alert phase, please stay within your single household bubble, which can be extended if need to include a caretaker, a family member who requires support, or one other person who needs support. Faith venues in the red level may only offer virtual or drive-in services," she added.

"I’m very happy that our low case numbers mean that we can safely celebrate Passover, Easter and Ramadan," said Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update. “These are significant events that involve getting together and sharing meals with family and friends. Unfortunately they are not immune to COVID-19 and we must remember to keep our celebrations safe."