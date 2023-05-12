P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry read the speech outlining Premier Dennis King's plans for health care, housing, climate change and policing.
King's Tories rode to victory in the April 3 election, winning 22 of the province's 27 ridings.
The government says it has created a special cabinet committee that will focus on finding ways to immediately increase housing starts over the next 24 months and restore the vacancy rate to three per cent.
The speech also said a 25-year coastal management strategy will be launched to protect shores and mitigate erosion to address effects of climate change.
The province plans to launch a cyberbullying prevention strategy to improve education on internet safety and adequately deal with online harassment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.
-
