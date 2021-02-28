Prince Edward Island is urging residents in their 20s without COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus today as the province struggles to contain an outbreak.

The drop-in clinic at a Summerside high is one of multiple testing sites set up across the island amid a sudden spike in cases.

P.E.I. recorded six new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, all among people in their 20s.

Officials say most of the new infections diagnosed over the last several days have no connection to travel outside the province and could potentially be a contagious new variant of the virus.

The province released a number of potential exposure locations on Saturday, including fast-food restaurants, retail stores and a gym, and introduced measures to interrupt the chain of transmission.

The new restrictions ban in-person restaurant dining and sporting competitions while limiting retail stores to half-capacity and organized gatherings to 50 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021.