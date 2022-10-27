P.E.I. woman, 75, dies after car and transport truck collide in Inverness
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A 75-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a car and transport truck collided in Inverness, P.E.I.
The RCMP, Tyne Valley Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the crash on Route 2 around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 75-year-old woman from Bloomfield Corner, P.E.I., died in hospital from her injuries on Thursday.
A passenger in the car and the driver of the transport truck were not injured.
No other details about the collision have been released.
