P.E.I. woman, 75, dies after car and transport truck collide in Inverness

A 75-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a car and transport truck collided in Inverness, P.E.I.

The RCMP, Tyne Valley Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the crash on Route 2 around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 75-year-old woman from Bloomfield Corner, P.E.I., died in hospital from her injuries on Thursday.

A passenger in the car and the driver of the transport truck were not injured.

No other details about the collision have been released.