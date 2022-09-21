P.E.I. woman arrested after drugs, money, weapons seized from residence: police

A 24-year-old woman from Summerside, P.E.I., has been arrested in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The Prince District Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Walter Street in Summerside on Friday.

During the search, police say officers seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, hydromorphone pills, and other prescription pills. According to police, they also seized money, weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say the woman was arrested at the scene. She was later released and is scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.