P.E.I. woman arrested after police seize cocaine and weapon: RCMP

A 29-year-old woman from Summerside, P.E.I. was arrested on Tuesday, after police say they seized cocaine and a weapon during a traffic stop.

According to P.E.I. RCMP, officers conducted a targeted traffic stop on Water Street on Nov. 2. During the traffic stop, police say they seized a quarter pound (113 grams) of what is believed to be cocaine, a weapon, and drug paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old woman from Summerside was arrested at the scene and was later released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug or firearm activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit or Crime Stoppers.