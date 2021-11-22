P.E.I. woman fined $1,000 for Public Health Act Violation

A woman in Prince Edward Island has received a $1,000 fine for failing to abide by the Public Health Act.

On Nov. 7, the Kings District RCMP responded to a call for assistance at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris, P.E.I.

A woman had refused to provide proof of vaccination and declined to leave the premises.

RCMP charged the woman and she was fined $1,000.

Under the current Public Health Act, government-issued proof of vaccination is required to access some businesses, venues and services.