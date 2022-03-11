P.E.I. woman gets 14 months in jail for drug charges

A 31-year-old woman from Summerside, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 14 months in jail after police raided a home as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on May 13, 2021. During the search, police say they seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills, prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia, and over $4,000.

Police say Ashley Kurylyk was arrested at the scene. She was charged with several drug and weapons offences, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, before being released pending a court appearance.

She was sentenced in P.E.I. provincial court on Tuesday for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Once released from jail, she must submit a DNA sample. She is also banned from owning weapons for the rest of her life.