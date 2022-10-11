P.E.I. woman struck and killed by vehicle in Summerside

One pedestrian has died and another is in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Summerside, P.E.I.

Summerside Police Services responded to the collision on Pope Road, near Mill Crescent, around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say a 73-year-old Summerside woman died from her injuries.

A second pedestrian was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

They also say the investigation is ongoing and is in its early stages. There is no word on possible charges at this time.