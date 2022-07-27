P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in Edmonton
A popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
P.F. Chang’s is now open in Windermere.
“P.F. Chang’s is a concept that specializes in Asian food, so we have a little bit of everything. A little bit of Chinese, Japanese, Thai, different Asian cuisines, but really what we are famous for are the chicken lettuce wraps, our Mongolian beef does really well. We are in 26 different countries, and those two items are like the number one sellers,” said Rigo Rubalcava, director of culinary preparations.
Rubalcava says the restaurant is also known for its family-sized portions, so people can try more than one dish.
“We are very friendly in terms of allergies, whether it’s gluten free, also our food is cooked to order, so if something is spicy and you don’t want it spicy, we can take the spice off. You want no garlic or whatever, everything is cooked to order so we can easily customize the items for you.”
This is the third P.F. Chang’s location in Canada.
