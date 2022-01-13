P.F. Chang's to open first Alberta location in Edmonton

Popular restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming to Edmonton in early 2022.

The international chain's first restaurant in Alberta will be located in Windermere at 6303 Currents Drive NW, a news release read.

Edmonton's Fusion 8 and Harvard Developments are behind the opening of the 6,000-square foot location.

"We are very pleased to welcome the world-renowned P.F. Chang's to Currents of Windermere," said Tony Prsa, vice president of Alberta for Harvard Developments. "We are thrilled that they have chosen our development for their first location in Alberta and we know that this will truly be a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that will attract visitors not only from our city but our entire province."

The Asian culinary brand's first location opened in 1993 and has more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries.