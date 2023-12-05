P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour

Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.

The singer-songwriter will take the stage at Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 31 ahead of two concert dates in Vancouver the following week, producer Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The 17-city "Summer Carnival Tour" kicks off Aug. 10.

Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp will perform throughout the tour.

Edmonton and Vancouver are the only Canadian dates on the schedule.

P!nk released her ninth studio album and toured Europe and North America in 2023.

VIP tickets go on sale on Dec. 7 and to the general public on Dec. 11.