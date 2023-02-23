Pacheedaht proposing new school to prevent kids from spending hours on bus

A First Nation on southwest Vancouver Island hopes to build a school for students who are spending hours on a bus each day to get an education.

There is no middle or high school in Pacheedaht First Nation and neighbouring Port Renfrew. Students in Grades 6 to 12 spend an hour and a half on the bus to Sooke, which leaves around 6:45 a.m.

“You go to school in the dark and you get home in the dark, so there’s not much time to do anything other than go to school, come back, and do your homework,” said Pacheedaht Chief Jeff Jones, who rode the bus as a kid.

Students describe the stomach-churning drive as boring and bumpy. It can be dangerous, with frost and fallen trees on Highway 14.

“I’ve had some serious incidents over the years that haven’t resulted in anything dramatic, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Holy cow,’” said Bruce Comaniuk, who’s been behind the wheel of the ride for 11 years.

“In one day, this bus did two 360s.”

NEW SCHOOL COULD INCREASE STUDENT SUCCESS

Chief and council want to cut the commute time to 10 minutes — tops — by building a new school near the Pacheedaht gas station. They plan to submit a request for federal funding by Feb. 28.

“Having a better success rate in graduation is a lot better for the future,” Jones said.

Councillor Daakbiʔaat, whose English name is Trystan Dunn-Jones, worries about the physical and mental toll the bus ride takes on students and parents.

“It’s been a very big barrier for everyone’s education,” he told CTV News. “Everybody deserves an equitable opportunity to have an education.”

Pacheedaht would operate the school, which would sit next to a proposed elementary school, run by the Sooke School District. SD62 has requested a seismic upgrade for Port Renfrew Elementary School and is awaiting provincial approval and funding.

The district plans to advocate for Pacheedaht in its request for federal dollars, so older students can learn in their own community.

“This is not just about building a new school,” said board of education chair Ravi Parmar.

“It’s about following the lead of Pacheedaht in ensuring that Nuu-chah-nulth and their languages and traditions and customs are reflected in our schools.”