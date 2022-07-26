Pacific FC heading to Jamaica for first game outside of Canada

Vancouver Island's only professional soccer club is preparing for its first game outside of Canada next week.

The Langford-based Pacific FC is heading to Jamaica to play against Waterhouse FC on Aug. 2, as part of the first leg of the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF League.

The CONCACAF League is a continental competition, with 41 teams competing from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Pacific FC says it's in good shape for the competition, after winning its three most recent games in a row.

"This will be an entirely new test for Pacific, but the players have previously shown they can more than step up in the biggest games," said the soccer club in a release Monday.

The team's opponent, Waterhouse FC, had a strong regular season but stumbled during their playoffs, according to Pacific FC.

"A disappointing end to the season could signal a team low on confidence heading into this match, or a team ready for redemption," said Pacific FC on Monday.

The Langford-based team won the Canadian Premier League championship in 2021. Since then, the club's had a change in leadership, with new head coach James Merriman replacing former head coach Pa-Modou Kah in early 2022.

Merriman says the upcoming match in Jamaica is "very important" to the club, and that the team has been preparing for the international competition.

"We’ve known it’s coming for a little while now, so we’re excited to be there," he said in a statement Monday. "We’re looking forward to the challenge."

Watch parties of the match next week are being hosted at the Sticky Wicket in Victoria, and at Darcy's Westshore in Langford, according to Pacific FC.