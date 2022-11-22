Pacific FC hosting FIFA World Cup viewing parties in Victoria

To celebrate Canada's first appearance in the FIFA World Cup since 1986, fans are invited to join Vancouver Island's professional soccer team for a set of viewing parties as Team Canada takes the pitch in Qatar.

Pacific FC will host watch parties at Victoria's Bard and Banker and the Strathcona Hotel's Wicket Hall for the first two Team Canada matches of the tournament.

The action gets underway at 11 a.m. Wednesday as the Canadians take on Belgium in their opening matchup.

Then on Sunday it will be a breakfast affair as Canada takes on Croatia at 8 a.m.

Pacific FC players, coaches, and supporters will be at both locations where they're anticipating an electric atmosphere.

"They can expect a lot of noise and a lot of fun. It's the first time in 36 years that Canada has participated in this event, and it's an exciting time," says Pacific FC vice-president of operations Brand Norris-Jones.

"It's a couple generations of fans that haven’t experienced this."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the viewing parties to get a seat.

Team Canada is also scheduled to play Morocco on Dec. 1 and there are tentative plans for another viewing party.

"If that game means something for Canada to advance, we haven’t decided where it's going to be but at 7 a.m., it's going to be a breakfast sighting for sure," says Norris-Jones.

Any further updates or event announcements will be made on Pacific FC social media pages.