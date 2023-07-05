'Pacific Four' women's rugby tournament on at TD Place

Some of the best in women's rugby is taking place in Ottawa over the next two weekends.

Canada is hosting New Zealand, Australia and the United States at TD Place at the Pacific Four Series Tournament.

“Most of the women on the team haven’t been able to be a part of a major tournament on home soil, so I think just knowing that friends and family will be there; and, that we’re bringing more rugby to Canada is pretty exciting,” says Sophie De Goede of Canada.

“There’s definitely a different intensity once we get out on the field, but that’s what I love about rugby the most. The best way to respect your opponent is by going all out,” she says.

This is the first major international women’s rugby tournament hosted in Canada in eight years.Canada takes on New Zealand, the six-time reigning world champs, this Saturday.

“We know that Canada is a very physical, very well-organized, very well drilled team; and their added motivation of playing at home is going to make them even tougher than they already are,” says Ruahei Demant of New Zealand.

Canada placed fourth overall at the last World Cup.

“We want to win, we want to be the first team to be winning against New Zealand,” says Canada's head coach Kevin Rouet. "If you beat New Zealand, world Champion at the start of a cycle, you just start something very good."

“The opportunity to beat the world champions on home soil, is huge for us and also it would be the first time a Canadian 15’s team has ever beat New Zealand, men’s or women’s,” says De Goede.

Several thousand spectators are expected to take in the action.

“I think the best part of rugby is that it’s global and you can play it all over the world. You see the importance of people from different shapes, sizes, parts of the world and the impact and influence they all make on the game,” says Michaela Leonard of Australia.

“I think the biggest thing that people in Ottawa, if they come out to the games, that they can look forward to is a really, really exciting rugby matches; whether you know rugby or not, it’s going to be an epic sporting event,” says Kate Zackary of the USA.