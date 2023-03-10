Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child

Pacifier and baby bottle toy accessories, manufactured by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, are being recalled due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.

The toy recall involves accessories sold with Calico Critters Flocked Animal Figures, with pacifiers sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colours.

“The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colours. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles,” the notice said.

“The packaging of the product is labelled for ages 3+ and cautions that it contains small parts which are not suitable for children under 3 years,” the notice said.

Approximately 248,069 units of the affected product were sold in Canada, and the affected products were sold between 2000 and 2021.

As of March 3, the company has not received any reports of incidents in Canada, but two reports in the United States have emerged, including the death of a child due to choking on an accessory.

Health Canada warns that owners of these products, manufactured in China, should stop using the pacifier and bottles and contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, by telephone at 1-800-631-1272, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, for free replacements.