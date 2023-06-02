Pack that sunscreen, a warm sunny weekend ahead in Windsor-Essex
It’s going to be a hot one in Windsor-Essex Friday with plenty of sunshine to kick-off the weekend.
Residents taking part in the many activities in and around the region this weekend are going to want their sunscreen handy.
According to Environment Canada, Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 33C and a humidex of 37. The UV index is forecasted to reach 8 or “very high.”
Skies are clear with some wind becoming light in the evening. The low is expected to drop to 19C.
Similar conditions will carry throughout the weekend with Saturday expected to be sunny after a mix of sun and cloud near noon, reaching a high of 32C and a UV index of 9.
Temperatures are expected to cool a bit on Sunday with more sunshine and a high of 24.
The average high for this time of year is 23.6C.
