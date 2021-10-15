Package containing $700K in contraband, unauthorized items seized at Stony Mountain Institution

A package with more than $700,000 worth of contraband was seized at Stony Mountain Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said on Oct. 7, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the maximum-security unit. The package contained cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana extract, heroin, marijuana, cell phones, and USB cables.

The value of the items is estimated to be $707,250.

Police were notified of the seizure, and the institution is investigating.

The CSC said it uses several tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs. It said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions.

The CSC works in partnership with police to take action against those who attempt to bring in unauthorized items.