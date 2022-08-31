Package containing drugs, cellphones seized outside Springhill prison: CSC

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a package containing drugs, cellphones and other unauthorized items was recently seized outside the Springhill Institution in Springhill, N.S.

According to a news release from the CSC, staff members seized the package on the perimeter of the prison on Aug. 23. The package contained contraband and unauthorized items, such as hash, shatter (cannabis concentrate), cocaine, cellphones, SIM cards, charging cords and a charging block.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $173,500, according to the CSC.

The agency says police have been notified and the Springhill Institution -- a medium-security federal prison -- is investigating.

"The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors," says the CSC in the news release.

"CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”